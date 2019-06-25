Goddy Nnadi, the general manager (corporate services) at the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board, is running a private business against civil service rules and regulations, TheCable can report. TheCable understands that Nnadi, who joined the PEF board as head of public affairs and deputy manager in 1998, is the …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2X0MFOe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2X0MFOe
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]