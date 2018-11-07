Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday, TheCable understands.
Oshiomhole was grilled by DSS operatives for nine hours after some APC governors alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country. …
