Politics EXCLUSIVE: DSS grills Oshiomhole over APC primaries, asks him to resign – TheCable

#1
Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday, TheCable understands.

Oshiomhole was grilled by DSS operatives for nine hours after some APC governors alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country. …



Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2RCytDW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top