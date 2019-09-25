Details have emerged as to how pro-democracy campaigner and Convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, found out that he had been granted bail on Tuesday by the Federal High Court in Abuja.
Sowore was granted bail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2l1uaaQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sowore was granted bail by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2l1uaaQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]