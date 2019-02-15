Metro EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Four Army Officers Ordered to Truncate 2015 Presidential election – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
In this third part of an ongoing series, PREMIUM TIMES hereby present further details on the four army officers tasked by army headquarters to truncate Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election from the North-East zone of the country.

On Monday, this newspaper exclusively reported how Lamidi Adeosun, the then …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tl2b6p

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top