In this third part of an ongoing series, PREMIUM TIMES hereby present further details on the four army officers tasked by army headquarters to truncate Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election from the North-East zone of the country.
On Monday, this newspaper exclusively reported how Lamidi Adeosun, the then …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tl2b6p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
On Monday, this newspaper exclusively reported how Lamidi Adeosun, the then …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2tl2b6p
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]