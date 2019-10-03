The Nigerian Army has accused one major and 21 soldiers of fleeing from the scene of a Boko Haram attack and subsequently declared them wanted, military sources said. The soldiers were declared as deserters bound to face dire consequences if found, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from military commanders …
