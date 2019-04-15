Metro EXCLUSIVE: Nine top FIRS officials in EFCC custody over alleged multi-billion naira fraud – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Nine senior officials of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are currently in detention over alleged multi-billion naira fraud.


The officials, who are being detained by the anti-graft agency (EFCC) in Abuja, include the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA) of the FIRS, Mohammed Auta. Apart from …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VKqvv9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top