Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest of Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives and owner of Quilox Club in Lagos. In a chat with LIB, Bala said Peller was arrested by the police for mobilizing over 50 thugs to attack men of the....
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35PMVzX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/35PMVzX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]