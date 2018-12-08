  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics EXCLUSIVE: Why Buhari rejected electoral amendment bill – TheCable

President Muhammadu Buhari says he rejected the electoral amendment bill because it could affect the 2019 elections. The president said this in a letter sent to the national assembly. In the letter obtained by TheCable, the president said signing the bill into law could “create uncertainty and confusion” during …


