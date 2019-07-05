The World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have sanctioned and blacklisted more companies and consultants operating in Nigeria for various breaches of their contracting processes considered fraudulent and corrupt.
Similar sanctions were issued to several contracting firms and individual consultants in other jurisdictions around the world.
The latest culprits exclude the six Chinese firms earlier reported exclusively by this newspapers on Monday to have similarly been blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption
Similar sanctions were issued to several contracting firms and individual consultants in other jurisdictions around the world.
The latest culprits exclude the six Chinese firms earlier reported exclusively by this newspapers on Monday to have similarly been blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption