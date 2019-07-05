JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro EXCLUSIVE: World Bank, AfDB blacklist more firms, consultants in Nigeria for corruption - Premium Times

#1
The World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have sanctioned and blacklisted more companies and consultants operating in Nigeria for various breaches of their contracting processes considered fraudulent and corrupt.

Similar sanctions were issued to several contracting firms and individual consultants in other jurisdictions around the world.

The latest culprits exclude the six Chinese firms earlier reported exclusively by this newspapers on Monday to have similarly been blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption

wb.PNG
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top