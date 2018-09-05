Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Vacancy Executive Trainee at Viluton Energy , Lagos | Jobberman

#1
Viluton Energy is an indigenously owned company whose paramount objective is to provide excellent services and assert quality assurance in the Energy sector. Founded by an individual with a drive for extraordinary achievements, Viluton is extremely resolute to distinguish itself as a pacemaker in the industry, …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2M0Ul8Kwww.jobberman.com

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top