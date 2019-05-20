Exotic cars and other expensive gadgets have been recovered as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] raided suspected internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in Delta State.
The EFCC carried out the raid in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal on Friday 17, 2019 at Sapele, Delta …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2EjEb9z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The EFCC carried out the raid in collaboration with men from the Benin Zonal on Friday 17, 2019 at Sapele, Delta …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2EjEb9z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]