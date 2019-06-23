The Lagos State Branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria has warned that there will soon be at least 100 per cent increase in drug prices across the country.
The Chairman of PSN in the state, Mrs Bolanle Adeniran, who spoke at an event organised …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/31R81ws
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Chairman of PSN in the state, Mrs Bolanle Adeniran, who spoke at an event organised …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/31R81ws
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[18]