Aanalysts at Vetiva Capital have hinted that the year 2019 could see the naira get devalued. In a monitored interview on CNBC, Ifedayo Olowoporoku, an analyst at Vetiva, said that in the year 2019, forex market pressures will persist, and could lead to the naira being....Read more via Businessamlive – https://ift.tt/2A1YHJK Get more: Nigeria Business News