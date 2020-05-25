Expect Daylight Robbery, Heartbreaking Insecurity, Social Disobedience Should NPower Beneficiaries Be Disengaged Without Due Consideration - Kolade J

it's no longer news that the Federal Government has planned to disengage about 500,000 beneficiaries in batch A & B of Npower program. An ill-decision and unrefined plan that many good-minded people have degraded and criticized.One would wonder why a country that has been defined by poverty, unemployment and tagged as fantastically corrupt would not think of a way forward and means out of the wood, but seems to have sold their hearts to the devil and bent on making the country a hell for the coming generations.The fact that Npower program has drastically reduced crime and social disorder cannot be overstressed. Yes! You will definitely agree with me that not all those involved in criminal activities actually loved to but joblessness and poverty often crippled and forced them into committing many of such crimes even though nothing justifies crime.Alas! There is another fire on the mountain, the Federal government has embarked on another suicide mission. A plot and plan to return Nigeria to avoidable chaos.A plan to send about 500,000 youths back to the street.A plan to cut off the means of livelihood of about 10,000,000 Nigerians that depend on Npower beneficiaries they are about to disengage.A plan to return crimes to the state.A plan to increase the suicide rate.A dangerous and plan from the pit of hell to create more disaster rather than managing it.Well, it's known and acknowledged that Nigerians are more tolerant and enduring but leaders shouldn't rule out in totality the tendency of social disobedience and fight back when the hell is unbearable.Let nobody think is safe in a state of pandemonium and unrest engulfed and ignite by joblessness, poverty, corruption and poor leadership decision.It is advisable that the Federal government should reconsider the wretched and poor decision to disengage Npower beneficiaries but rather offer them another more befitting job without rigidity and arrogance of leadership mind.