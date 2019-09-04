JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Expect more beatings from Nigerians – Catholic bishop tells politicians – Legit.ng

#1
The Catholic bishop of Awka diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, has called on the federal government and politicians across Nigeria to expect a revolution from Nigerian populace.

The bishop reacting to the recent attack on a former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, said politicians to....

buari.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/34o8jMA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top