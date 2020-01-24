The coronavirus spreading in China and the SARS outbreak of 2003 have two things in common: Both are from the coronavirus family, and both were passed from animals to humans in a wet market.
Coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases, meaning they spread to people from animals...
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2GkUW4M
Get more World News
Coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases, meaning they spread to people from animals...
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2GkUW4M
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]