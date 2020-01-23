Politics Explosion Rocks Residence of Edo APC Factional Secretary – Thisdaylive

#1
A suspected bomb yesterday exploded at the home of the factional Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

The explosion, which was suspected to have emanated from an Improvised Explosive Device (EID) blew off the ceiling and shattered …

explosion.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/3bvQizy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top