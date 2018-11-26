Politics Expose Those Who Stole 2,045 PVCs From INEC – PDP – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, has called on police authorities to expose and prosecute those behind the stealing of more than 2,000 permanent voter cards, PVCs, and burning of police stations in Okobo local council of the state recently......



