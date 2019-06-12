Business Extortion: FG moves against foreign shipping lines – Newtelegraph

After 13 years of extortion, the Nigerian government has abolished container deposit in order to free Nigerian importers from the bondage of foreign shipping lines.

It is believed that the new step will stem inflation and reduce cost of shipping....



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2IOdGuD

