The campaign team of Oby Ezekwesili, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has reacted to allegations by the party that she was never serious with her presidential ambition but only used the platform to negotiate for a top ministerial position.Mrs Ezekwesili’s media aide, Ozioma Ubabukor, on Friday described the allegations as false and a “clear case of drowning man trying to pull other people along.”