Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, has accused the Federal Government of “deliberately corrupting the elections in Osun” by launching the Trader Moni venture in the state three weeks before its scheduled governorship elections.
In a widely publicised …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MTxdhP
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a widely publicised …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MTxdhP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]