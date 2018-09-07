Politics Ezekwesili Hits FG For ‘Deliberately Corrupting Osun Voters’ With N10,000 Business Loan – Sahara Reporters

#1
Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, has accused the Federal Government of “deliberately corrupting the elections in Osun” by launching the Trader Moni venture in the state three weeks before its scheduled governorship elections.

In a widely publicised …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2MTxdhP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top