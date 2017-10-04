Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics Ezekwesili Warns FG Over Future of Crude Oil

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 4, 2017 at 11:33 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that Nigeria will be forced to drink her crude oil very soon if we faile to diversify the economy.


    Ezekwesili said this while speaking on Tuesday at the 2017 civil engineering conference organised by the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE).

    She said major oil producing countries are already putting in place measures to diversify from the oil sector but Nigeria remains “adamant” on its dependence on the commodity.

    obyBuhari.jpg

    “Norway, one of the biggest oil producers has just stashed $1 trillion of her oil money in a sovereign wealth fund,” she said.

    “I was in Norway recently, and 10 per cent of vehicles used there run on electric. Nigeria should ask herself these critical questions because very soon, Nigeria will drink her crude oil.”

    Although the federal government is making moves to diversify the economy, Nigeria remains heavily dependent on oil, a resource which is the country’s main source of revenue.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 4, 2017 at 11:33 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Ezekwesili Warns Future
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      PDP Governor, Umahi, Warns Colleagues Not To Insult President Buhari

      RemmyAlex, Oct 2, 2017 at 3:32 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      818
      Samuel Arua
      Oct 3, 2017 at 8:35 AM
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      Abia Crisis: Ezekwesili Spits Fire, Tells Buhari To Stop Alienating A Segment Of Nigeria

      Lequte, Sep 14, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,166
      chyfirst
      Sep 14, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari's Speech Was a Terrible Case Of Missed Opportunity - Ezekwesili

      RemmyAlex, Aug 21, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      14
      Views:
      5,175
      Samguine
      Aug 22, 2017
    4. siteadmin
      Politics

      Oby Ezekwesili‏ Blasts Saraki Over Dismissive Comments On Melaye's Recall

      siteadmin, Jul 5, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      816
      siteadmin
      Jul 5, 2017
    5. Jules
      Politics

      8 South-East Politicians Who May Run For President In 2019 [LIST]

      Jules, Jun 22, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      8
      Views:
      1,392
      kayode ajayi
      Jun 23, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      #OpenNASS: Ezekwesili, BudgIT, EIE React To NASS 2017 Budget Details

      RemmyAlex, May 11, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      540
      friday ugochukwu
      May 11, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Ezekwesili Floors NASS: House of Commotion, Scandals, Fat Allowances

      RemmyAlex, Mar 29, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,046
      kayode ajayi
      Mar 29, 2017

    Comments