Jurgen Klopp has blamed his Liverpool defenders after their shocking 2-2 draw at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.
He said the players have only themselves to blame for allowing the League One earn the draw and force a replay....
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/30Y6QLK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
He said the players have only themselves to blame for allowing the League One earn the draw and force a replay....
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/30Y6QLK
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]