Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association about his behaviour during Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool.
Guardiola continously threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after several decisions had gone against his team in the second half.....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2CRQKZD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Guardiola continously threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after several decisions had gone against his team in the second half.....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2CRQKZD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]