Sports FA Warn Pep Guardiola After His Behaviour At Liverpool Match – 360Nobs.com

#1
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been warned by the Football Association about his behaviour during Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Guardiola continously threw his scarf to the ground and shouted at fourth official Martin Atkinson after several decisions had gone against his team in the second half.....



read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2CRQKZD

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top