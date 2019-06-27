advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics FAAC: FG, States, LGCs share N679.69bn for May [See breakdown] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday shared N679.69 billion among the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils as federal allocation for the month of May.

A statement by Mr Hassan Dodo, the Director, Information, Ministry of Finance, said the allocation was shared at FAAC’s …

fg accounts.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KDLoWM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top