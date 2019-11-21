Politics FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N702.058bn for October – Thisdaylive

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) wednesday shared a total of N702.058 billion to the three tiers of government for the month of October.

This was announced in a communique read by Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris after the FAAC meeting in Abuja......

