Metro FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N716.298bn in December [See Breakdown] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared N716.298 billion to the three tiers of government for the month of December 2019.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Isa Dutse disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting in …

faac.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R4Qq0J

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top