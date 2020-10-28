Business FAAN halts domestic airlines’ operations over debt – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

FAAN halts domestic airlines' operations over debt - New Telegraph

Scores of passengers were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as some domestic airlines counters were shut. The airlines counters were closed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN over unpaid debts. Apart from the counters that were closed, no passenger of...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Business Flight resumption: No two airlines will depart the same time – FAAN – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
255
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business FAAN Commences Dry Run For Reopening Of Flight Operations – Channels Television
Replies
0
Views
267
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
263
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports ready for operations – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
328
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Business Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio is unsustainable –NESG – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
249
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top