advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro FAAN in recruitment scandal as politicians hijack process – Nairametrics

#1
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been asked to suspend the recruitment of personnel into the aerodrome fire rescue and safety departments after claims of manipulation involving politicians.

The recruitment exercise became enmeshed in a manipulation scandal after some candidates’ names were allegedly replaced, …

faan.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2NpOCzw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top