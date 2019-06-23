advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business FAAN speaks after Air Peace plane skids off in Port Harcourt runway – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
An Air Peace aircraft P47291 from Abuja on Saturday skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, while landing due to downpour.

However, there was no casualty in the incident, which occurred at 3.42 p.m. Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal …

air peace.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Y3Sozb

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[25]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top