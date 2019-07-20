The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) which started off an investigation into the stowaway incident recorded on Friday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, has suspended the security heads of the facility indefinitely. Recall that there was a security breach at the Lagos airport yesterday morning, when an …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZbIgF6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ZbIgF6
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]