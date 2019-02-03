Politics Fabregas scores in Monaco’s first win in seven league games – P.M. News

#1
Cesc Fabregas netted his first goal with Monaco to give the struggling principality side their first Ligue 1 win in seven games as they beat visiting Toulouse 2-1 on Saturday.

The Spanish midfielder, who joined from Chelsea last month, fired home in the second half. The goal …



read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2MOMe13

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top