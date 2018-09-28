Facebook’s privacy problems severely escalated Friday when the social network disclosed that an unprecedented security issue, discovered September 25, impacted almost 50 million user accounts.
Unlike the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a third-party company erroneously accessed data that a then-legitimate quiz app had siphoned up, this vulnerability allowed …
Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2y6xvrJ
Get more World News
Unlike the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a third-party company erroneously accessed data that a then-legitimate quiz app had siphoned up, this vulnerability allowed …
Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2y6xvrJ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]