Business Facebook ‘will die’, replaced by the next cool Social Media – Mark Essien – Nairametrics

#1
Nigerian software developer and founder of Hotels.ng, Mr Mark Essien, recently opined that that the days of Facebook could be over soon.

Taking to Twitter, the entrepreneur argued that no matter what Facebook does to stay in business, “it will die” eventually. Many people have lost interest– Apparently, …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2JjQCXN

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top