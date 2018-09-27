World Facebook lets advertisers target you using ‘shadow’ phone numbers – The Telegraph

#1
Facebook can use people’s phone numbers to target adverts at them even when they have never handed said numbers over to the company.

A team of computer scientists was able to reach individuals using phone numbers and email addresses that they had not shared with the social network. ...



Read more via The Telegraph – https://ift.tt/2zxJkJ2

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top