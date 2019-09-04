JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Facebook may hide like counts to help improve users’ mental health – TechMoran

#1
Facebook may soon start hiding like counts on News Feed posts to help improve the mental health of its users by protecting them from envy and dissuade them from self-censorship.

The company’s idea is to prevent users from destructively comparing themselves to their friends and possibly feeling worthless if their …

facebook.JPG

Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2PIQlRJ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top