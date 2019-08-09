Facebook is prepping the launch of a “news tab” that could see media outlets paid millions of dollars in exchange for their content.
News of the plan first appeared in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday and was later confirmed by Facebook to Digital Trends, though the social …
Read more via Digital Trends – https://ift.tt/2TfpBpW
Get more World News
News of the plan first appeared in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday and was later confirmed by Facebook to Digital Trends, though the social …
Read more via Digital Trends – https://ift.tt/2TfpBpW
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]