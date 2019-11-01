Facebook is facing backlash after it classified advertisements for an HIV prevention drug as political advertising.
Apicha, a New York health center that caters to LGBTQ patients, said last week the tech giant initially blocked ads...
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2PBTzVw
Get more World News
Apicha, a New York health center that caters to LGBTQ patients, said last week the tech giant initially blocked ads...
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2PBTzVw
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]