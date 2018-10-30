Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested by men of the Kogi State Police Command.
They were apprehended in possession of counterfeit $800,000. Operatives attached to the Federal SARS through an intelligence-led operations stormed their hideout and arrested the suspects. The command’s spokesman, William Ovye Aya, who confirmed the …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2RnhRjv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
They were apprehended in possession of counterfeit $800,000. Operatives attached to the Federal SARS through an intelligence-led operations stormed their hideout and arrested the suspects. The command’s spokesman, William Ovye Aya, who confirmed the …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2RnhRjv
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]