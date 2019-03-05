Sports Failure To Replace Ronaldo’s Goals Is Real Madrid’s Biggest Problem – Modric – Nairaland

#1
Real Madrid’s failure to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals has contributed to their struggles this season, says midfielder Luka Modric.

Real, chasing a fourth European title in a row, host Ajax in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday having won 2-1 in Amsterdam. But they …



read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2tOcOPd

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top