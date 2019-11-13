Metro Fake EFCC officer bags 3-year jail term – Daily Post Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday secured the conviction of one Mukhtar Bello, over impersonation and obtaining by false pretence. Bello was made to appear before Justice M.T Tukur of Kaduna State High Court. EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement in Abuja.…

