World Fake Samsung firmware update app tricks more than 10 million Android users – ZDNet

Over ten million users have been duped in installing a fake Samsung app named "Updates for Samsung" that promises firmware updates, but, in reality, redirects users to an ad-filled website and charges for firmware downloads.

