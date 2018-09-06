Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says President Muhammadu Buhari is hiding under the cloak of national interest to justify his disobedience of court orders.
While speaking at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA in Abuja, Buhari had said the rule of law is subject to national interest. The …
