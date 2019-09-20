Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says Abubakar Malami,attorney-general of the federation (AGF), sacked the prosecution team in the case involving Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, after the invasion of the court.
Sowore, who was briefly released by the Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday, was rearrested less than 24 hours later.
On Wednesday, Malami sent a letter to Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.
