Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has asked the federal government to give each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria at least N1 billion from the funds it recovered since 1999.
Falana said this when he spoke at the 20th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture during the celebration of the 74th birthday of Mike Okonkwo, presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Lagos
