JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Falana to FG: Give each local govt N1bn from recovered loot - The Cable

#1
Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has asked the federal government to give each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria at least N1 billion from the funds it recovered since 1999.

Falana said this when he spoke at the 20th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture during the celebration of the 74th birthday of Mike Okonkwo, presiding bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Lagos

falana.PNG

read more
 
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top