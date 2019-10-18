Human rights activist, Femi Falana, has condemned the move by the Nigerian Army to re-launch its Python Dance and Crocodile Smile operations in some parts of the country, urging the military to focus on combating terrorism.
The lawyer …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OYWAi6
Get More Nigeria Political News
The lawyer …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OYWAi6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]