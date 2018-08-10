Abdullahi Mansur, Assistant Coach of the national U-20 team, Falconets, on Wednesday blamed the poor performance of national football teams in international competitions on inadequate exposure to international friendlies.
Mansur told the News Agency of Nigeria that inadequate preparations would always result in failure. He said that national …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Nl03r0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mansur told the News Agency of Nigeria that inadequate preparations would always result in failure. He said that national …
read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Nl03r0
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]