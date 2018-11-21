Players and officials of the Super Falcons have begged Nigerians for forgiveness over their opening day loss to South Africa at the on-going African Women Nations Cup in Ghana.
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 on Sunday at the Cape Coast …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FAzWd3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 on Sunday at the Cape Coast …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FAzWd3
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]