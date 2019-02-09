Entertainment Falz Reacts To Lekki Rape Case – Nairaland

#1
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz has finally reacted to the now trending Lekki rape case.

Recall that we reported an alleged rape case of an unnamed 23-year-old girl, some days ago by the duo of Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, and Don-Chima George, at De Lankaster Hotels, Lekki, Phase one, …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2RRstHl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top