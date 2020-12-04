Chinedu Iroka
Families of Slain Borno Farmers receive N600,000 each - First Reports
The Borno State Government has doled out N600,000 each to forty-eight families affected by the killing of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere LGA. In addition to the cash gift, the bereaved families also got food items like rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomatoes and sachets of salt...
firstreportsonline.com