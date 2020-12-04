Metro Families of Slain Borno Farmers receive N600,000 each – First Reports


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
firstreportsonline.com

Families of Slain Borno Farmers receive N600,000 each - First Reports

The Borno State Government has doled out N600,000 each to forty-eight families affected by the killing of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere LGA. In addition to the cash gift, the bereaved families also got food items like rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomatoes and sachets of salt...
firstreportsonline.com firstreportsonline.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Gov Zulum joins relatives, residents to bury 43 farmers killed in Borno – Pulse News
Replies
0
Views
259
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Tears as 43 farmers killed by insurgents are buried in Borno – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
268
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Gun-battle as Boko Haram terrorists attack Borno Gov. Zulum – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
783
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Boko Haram: Over 50,000 young men without education in Borno spells doom for Nigeria – Governor Zulum – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
487
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Boko Haram leader, Shekau reveals number of farmers killed in Borno farm – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
183
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top